Panchkula’s big problem: Encroachment by street vendors

The encroachment of streets and sidewalks by the city’s vendors has long been a pressing issue, especially in Sectors 7, 9 and 15. Traffic jams caused by encroachment of streets, worsens during festivities.

While the authorities have been listless in tackling the issue, over time they have also turned a blind eye to it, despite the residents’ recurring complaints.

President of Sector 7 Resident’s Welfare Association, Tarsem Garg says, “Commuters are stuck in the traffic for as long as 30 minutes to cover distance of 200 meters. Most of this traffic is due to festivities. The jams create a lot of ruckus and also provides the miscreants of the area a chance to execute thefts. The police hardly takes notice of this problem. The issue of encroachment is becoming common even in residential areas. The administration has not taken any action to address the issue.”

The street vendors, mostly unlicensed, put up stalls at parking spaces built in markets, causing vehicles to be parked on roads. The sight of cars honking and dashing into each other has become common at these markets.

In a recent drive, the HSVP removed the street vendors from several quarters of the city, however, the vendors were back at their original spots, within no time after the drive was over.

Moreover, allegations against the sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta were levelled in Lok Sabha and by local politicians that workers associated with Gian Chand were charging Rs 300 per day from the vendors for their illegal refuge.

Panchkula MLA candidates about the issue and the remedy they plan to provide

“We have been planning to bring in a vendor’s policy, wherein vendor zones are built in all the sectors of the city and space would be allotted to rehri-vendors to set up shops there. Budget has already been passed and a market in Sector 19 is under construction to allot space to the street vendors. This market has the capacity to accommodate upto 500 vendors. Though, only those belonging to Panchkula or those who have been a resident of the city will be allotted space by the Municipal Corporation. As for the resolution of the issue in the last five years, I had asked the MC’s estate officer and Commissioner to have the vendors removed, however, we were challenged in the court and it could not be done.”

— Gian Chand Gupta, BJP

“While recognising that the encroachment issue is a serious one, which affects everyone, we have to be fair to all. A street vendor who has no permanent place of work cannot be placed on the same footing as a shopkeeper, who has a decent space but still puts up his goods on the walkways. While both the practices are encroachment, we need to find an alternative livelihood for the vendors or give them a designated space and license before removing them from the footpath, which will deprive him of his livelihood. If voted to power, I plan to impress upon the MC to allot suitable space for street vendors in every sector and provide them with a license at a nominal fee, so that they neither encroach the walking space nor are extorted or harrassed.”

— Chander Mohan, Congress

“The government needs to look after the rights of every citizen. If the government has previously allotted or sold lands to malls and hotels at profitable rates, they can also allot small spaces to these sellers at affordable rates as the vendors cannot afford to purchase shops and showrooms. This allotment of land and space will solve the issues of people complaining about encroachment in sectors and will also provide space to put up stalls, which is the vendor’s due right. I will see to it that these voiceless vendors get their rights and that proper space is allotted to them to carry on their work.”

— Karundeep Chaudhary, INLD

“In the manifesto that I released on Wednes-day, I have mentioned two specific points related to the issue of encroachment. I would firstly construct booths for the street vendors. I would provide them with licenses and ensure that space is allotted for them to set up shops, so they do not lose their livelihood and the city too remains free of traffic woes.”

— Yogeshwar Sharma, AAP