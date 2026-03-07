Panchkula’s Akansh Dhull secures AIR 3, self-study & discipline key constants

Akansh Dhull from Panchkula secured the third rank in the civil services examination. (Express photo)

A combined routine of consistent preparation, a disciplined study plan along with focus and a strategic approach to the examination is what helped Panchkula’s Akansh Dhull secure All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

Dhull, a resident of Panchkula’s Sector 12-A, says his next goal is to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and serve the country.

He has been preparing for the civil services since 2021 and steadily improved his performance with each attempt.

In 2024, he secured AIR 342, followed by AIR 295 in the next attempt. Eventually, he made a significant leap to secure the third rank in the country this year. He attended coaching classes for his UPSC preparation in Delhi.