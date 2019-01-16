Panchkula XEN orders changes to roundabouts’ decor, asks for ATR

Mired in controversies for various financial and procedural irregularities, the ongoing beautification work at Panchkula’s eight roundabouts has witnessed another roadblock. Now, Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Executive Engineer (XEN) L C Chauhan has asked for removal of certain items like white river stones, sculptures, spike lights and carpet grass from these roundabouts. The MC had already released a payment of Rs 1.93 crore out of a total Rs 2.84 crore to M/s Sakumbari Engineering Works – the executing agency. Chauhan is in-charge of the beautification project.

Advertising

After Chandigarh Newsline highlighted various irregularities in the roundabout-beautification work, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain had ordered a probe. Though Vishal Seth, Technical Advisor, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, had already fished his probe report Monday, it was yet to be submitted to Jain. Seth has found serious financial and procedural irregularities in the beautification work. His report mentions that the project has caused Rs 1.25 crore worth loss to the MC.

In his letter, dated January 11, to Municipal Engineer (Civil) M S Dhariwal, with copies marked to concerned assistant and junior engineers, Chauhan has written, “Proposed sculpture and related adjustable focus lights may not be executed on the sites. Doob grass available at Haryana Schedule of Rates may be executed in place of carpet grass in all roundabouts.”

In the letter, also marked to MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal and Sandeep Sharma from M/s Sakumbari Engineering Works, Chauhan has asked the officers to “remove the white river stones and replace them with grass”. These white river stones were put up in the roundabouts after uprooting the existing green cover at the first place.

The letter adds, “Pebbles are not in accordance and compliance with DNIT and hence may be removed and replaced with the grass. Fine dressing of the ground to levels specified seems to be extra item overlapping with other grass and hence should not be executed. Providing and fixing of spike lights may not be executed as the trees/plants are not of appropriate height.”

Advertising

Chauhan has also asked the engineers to submit an Action Taken Report in the matter to him, soon. Sharma, however, said he was not aware about Chauhan’s fresh directions. “I am surely going to suffer loss if the items, already installed by me, have to be removed. But, I am yet not aware of the fresh directions issued by the executive engineer,” Sharma said.