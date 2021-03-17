Panchkula witnesses highest 1-day spike in 3 months as 125 test Covid positive

Panchkula had started witnessing a decrement in the daily Covid-19 tally since the end of December. The number of active cases here had stood at seven on February 1 — the lowest since July last year.

Panchkula district on Tuesday reported 125 new Covid-19 positive cases, its highest single-day spike since December last year. The spike in cases has come amid surging number of infections in adjoining Chandigarh and Punjab areas.

The district had last reported over 125 cases in a single day in November — when 130 cases were reported on November 22, 126 on November 20, 119 on November 17 and 110 on November 6 — breaking a month-long hiatus during which the cases had remained below 100.

Doctors of the district attributed the current rise in cases to the new wave being witnessed in the neighboring states and UT Chandigarh, owing to Panchkula’s proximity to them. The breach of Covid-19 appropriate behavior has also resulted in the rise of cases in the district, said the Panchkula health administration.

Panchkula had started witnessing a decrement in the daily Covid-19 tally since the end of December. The number of active cases here had stood at seven on February 1 — the lowest since July last year.

However, towards the end of February, when a surge was reported in the neighbouring states, the Panchkula health administration increased the Covid-19 sampling in the district and issued a circular urging people to abide by Covid-19 appropriate behavior in the district.

The sampling was intensified at public places, work places and thickly populated areas including markets.

The administration had also deputed medical teams for the purpose of sampling, tracing and for ensuring adherence to the strict containment measures to contain the spread.

The district had reported a total of 389 new positive cases in February (including those added to the outside districts tally), however, the numbers have already doubled to 786 new positive cases within the first 15 days of March.

On March 5, in view of the spike in cases reported in Panchkula, DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja had issued orders asking for strict compliance of guidelines and Stand Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Disaster Management Authority. In the order, DC had also directed the Incidents Commanders to conduct intensive check to enforce Covid-19 guidelines at vulnerable points in their respective jurisdictions.

DC Ahuja had noted that it is critical to keep a watch not only on the number of new cases but also on testing levels and positivity rate in the district to identify local deviations and surge.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Panchkula, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, speaking to The Indian Express said that the “positivity rate till March 15 had stood at 5.9 per cent. Today’s sudden spurt is bound to take it up further. Cases are expected to rise in the district. The administration has initiated necessary measures for checking the spread.”

She added: “The drives to ensure vaccination of a large number of vulnerable people will help in limiting number of deaths in the district. We are making all efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

439 cases remain active in Panchkula

Of the 125 new cases reported in Panchkula, 96 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. No Covid-related death was reported during the day.

With a rise in cases, the active cases tally, which was below 100 in January, has been more than 100 cases for the past three weeks. In the first week of March, the number breached the 200-mark and further crossed 300 on March 10 and 400 on March 16. The active cases tally stood at 439, while the recovery rate stood at 94.8 per cent on Tuesday.

As many as 11,468 positive cases have been reported in the district, with an added 3,505 persons from other districts testing positive. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet.

As many as 149 patients have succumbed to the disease in the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,880 people have been cured and discharged here. The district has conducted 1,94,949 tests as yet.

Covid Vaccination

Panchkula vaccinated a total of 1,759 persons against a target of 1,750 on Tuesday. Those vaccinated were citizens, frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 1,294 citizens, along with 93 healthcare workers, including 43 who received the first dose, and 148 frontline workers were also vaccinated on Tuesday.

A vaccination achievement rate of 101 per cent was recorded among the citizens on Tuesday. As many as 36,668 people were vaccinated, including 8,285 healthcare workers, 9,249 frontline workers and 19,171 citizens.

The vaccination took place at 23 sites including 11 government sites and 12 private hospitals of the district. With the rising number of cases, the administration has intensified the vaccination drive here.