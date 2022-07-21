scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurgaon, Faridabad: CM Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government will implement several schemes for the sustainable, long-term and balanced development of Panchkula.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 21, 2022 5:54:15 am
Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurgaon, Faridabad: KhattarHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Wednesday that Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The CM was presiding over the first meeting of the ‘Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority’ here. Khattar said that the development of Panchkula district will be accelerated with the formation of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority.

The objective of the government behind the formation of the authority is to provide quality life to the residents of Panchkula by generating employment opportunities there.

Khattar said that the state government will implement several schemes for the sustainable, long-term and balanced development of Panchkula.

More from Chandigarh

Authority CEO Ajit Balaji Joshi explained in detail various IT initiatives proposed in the first meeting of the authority, besides establishment of the authority, resource mobilisation.

