Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurgaon, Faridabad: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Wednesday that Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The CM was presiding over the first meeting of the ‘Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority’ here. Khattar said that the development of Panchkula district will be accelerated with the formation of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority.

The objective of the government behind the formation of the authority is to provide quality life to the residents of Panchkula by generating employment opportunities there.

Khattar said that the state government will implement several schemes for the sustainable, long-term and balanced development of Panchkula.

Authority CEO Ajit Balaji Joshi explained in detail various IT initiatives proposed in the first meeting of the authority, besides establishment of the authority, resource mobilisation.