Panchkula: WCD department official rescues malnourished man found lying in a park

Ambala District Program Officer of Women and Child Development Department Monday rescued a 42-year-old man who was lying almost unconscious in a park near Sector 2 roundabout, Panchkula.

The man was admitted to the district hospital.

Baljeet Kaur, who was on a leave for personal work in the city, spotted the man, who was malnourished, lying between some bushes. “Being post-graduated in nutrition, I realise his condition was critical as soon as I saw him. I had to do something,” said Baljeet.

Baljeet tried to contact the Red Cross but did not get any satisfactory answer. She then hurried to the DC office in Sector 1 and waited for almost an hour. Upon showing him the man’s pictures, DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja instructed the police officials and the health department to help the man. “I am satisfied about how my day off went and I could actually help someone,” Baljeet added.

The doctors at the hospital have admitted the man and will keep him there for a few days where various tests would be conducted. The doctors are still unsure if the man was on drugs or depressed.

“He did have a low blood pressure and complained of

abdominal pain on arrival. We have given him medicines for that,” said Dr Shrey, posted at the medical emergency ward of Sector 6, Civil Hospital.