Panchkula: Water purifier company penalised Rs 69,965 for failing to prove ‘value addition’ in tap water

Observing that ‘the Eureka Forbes could not establish any other purity or otherwise any value addition in the RO purified water as compared to the normal tap water’, the Consumer Forum of Panchkula has penalised the water purifier firm Rs 69,965.

Complainant Surender Mohan Lamba of Panchkula stated that he had a water purifier at his home, a Reviva model manufactured and sold by Eureka Forbes, since 2002. He had been paying Rs 4,000 annually for the AMC (annual maintenance contract) to the company representatives. He suffered pain in knees and was diagnosed with loss of plasma, for which he also underwent platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy four times at IRCC Hospital in Sector 17, Panchkula. He had to spend Rs 40,000 on it. The doctors treating him asked Lamba for the TDS level of the water being discharged by his RO. Lamba was unaware of it and called the company representatives several times to check the TDS level in water purifier.

In 2018, a representative of the Eureka Forbes visited Lamba’s house and was told that the old Reviva model reduces the minerals and nutrients essential for the body and was not good for health. Lamba was also told by the representative that he should instead purchase the Magna model, which not only retains but also fortifies essential minerals and nutrients. Lamba thus paid Rs 12,500 for the new Magna model water purifier. Lamba was also told by the marketing team of the Eureka Forbes that the RO installed on his premises was discharging water with a TDS level of less than 15, which was quite bad for human consumption. Low TDS water causes acidity and other physical problems, including the malfunctioning of bone joints. Lamba alleged that if the earlier installed RO system was bad for health, why the same was then sold to him. He has been obtaining AMC for Rs 4,000 regularly, but no technician or other representative of the company ever told him about the side-effects of the earlier RO system. Due to continuous drinking of water with low TDS level, he suffered from pain in knees. He thus filed a formal complaint at the Panchkula Consumer Forum on April 30, 2018.

The Eureka Forbes in reply denied that the output water and the machine of the complainant had lower level of TDS than the standards prescribed, as they tested the water from the machine of the complainant and the test report of April 2018 from the laboratory shows TDS levels at 367, which falsifies the claims of the complainant. The Eureka Forbes also submitted that the knee pain may be the result of an injury, such as ruptured ligament of torn cartilage, and medical conditions, including arthritis, gout and infections also can cause knee pain. Thus, the claim of the complainant that loss of plasma in his case was caused by low TDS is untenable. There is neither documentary evidence of low TDS on record nor is there any documentary evidence that loss of plasma in the case of the complainant was caused only by low TDS.

After hearing the arguments, the forum held, “…when the tap water report from the house of the complainant is compared with the report of purified water from Reviva model and Magna model, it is noticed that in the Reviva model water, there is a considerable decrease in essential minerals and nutrients, whereas in the Magna model water, there is no noticeable change in the value of the minerals as well as in respect of other parameters. The claim of the complainant that the essential nutrients and minerals have decreased in the water by Reviva model is proved beyond doubt from the own reports of the OPs (Eureka Forbes). Even no defect or to say impurity has been noticed in the normal tap water report…”

Citing a report of World Health Organisation on “nutrients in water”, the forum mentioned in the judgment that, as per the report, ‘the reverse osmosis process removes 92-99% of beneficial calcium and magnesium. What is alarming is that consuming reverse osmosis water for even just a few months can create serious side-effects.’

The forum held that “…the report of water from Magna model, the claim of the Eureka Forbes that this model fortifies the drinking water with essential minerals is totally falsified. As noted above, there is no increase in any of the minerals or other parameters. Hence, the claim that it fortifies water with essential minerals is proved wrong from the report of the OP (Eureka Forbes) itself…”

Thus, the forum directed the Eureka Forbes to refund Rs 19,965 to Lamba along with Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation. The forum also directed the company to deposit Rs 40,000 in the account of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare.