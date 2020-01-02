Panchkula: Want to work with people’s participation, says new MC Commissioner

New Panchkula MC Commissioner Sumedha Kataria in her new office at MC building in Sector 14, Panchkula, Wednesday. (Express photo: Pallavi Singhal) New Panchkula MC Commissioner Sumedha Kataria in her new office at MC building in Sector 14, Panchkula, Wednesday. (Express photo: Pallavi Singhal)

With transfer orders of the IAS and HCS officers, sent out in the late hours of December 28, the over two-year long tenure of Rajesh Jogpal as Panchkula’s MC Commissioner came to an end. Sumedha Kataria, Panipat’s District Commissioner was given the charge of MC Commissioner, who did not just join office on Monday, but also took various decisions to ease the city’s problems on the same day as she re-did her new office to her liking.

One of her first decisions was to take down the 11 am to 1 pm meeting board put up outside her office. She said, “We are for the people. All such offices should be available to them all day long and we will be. I do not want the people to wait outside or feel like they will not be heard. This is their office, everybody is welcome.”

Talking about the tasks that she will undertake on priority, she said, “Sanitation is my passion. It will be my number one priority to keep the city clean. Another important task is to get the strays of the city under control. I cannot imagine, in a city like Panchkula, almost 7,000 stray cattle run amok.”

Sumedha has already asked the officers to propose 4-5 locations, where temporary sheds for the city’s cattle can be setup. She said, “We cannot and should not wait for some ideal cattle shed to come up in Sukhdarshanpur. I do not know if it will be built during my tenure or not. But the people need quick respite from the issue. We will think of fodder and other issues as well. But I have first asked for locations where temporary sheds can be set up.”

According to sources, Sumedha was quick in taking strict actions as soon as she walked in. Various meetings were called regarding the fund crunch faced by the MC and to brief her about everything that is going on. Reportedly, she even questioned the EO of the corporation about why should his salary not be deducted if the corporation was suffering a shortage of funds.

“Of the total funds of Rs 129 crore that we are supposed to generate through taxes and other sources, we have received almost negligible. Of the total Rs 24 crore property tax, only Rs 3 crore has been submitted. Meanwhile of the Rs 16 crore to be collected for stamp duties, we have only received Rs 1.5 crore. How will we continue the development works if we have no money? I am sure people want to pay their bills, but they must not have received it. I want, that by March 31, I get the people of the city to pay their taxes, however much they want to. At least they should start paying. Work agenda can only be built and sustained with income,” said Sumedha.

On the Smart City tag that Panchkula is yet to achieve, she said,”In Kurukshetra and Panipat, we always feel Panchkula is a Smart City with wide roads and green lands. So, the city getting 71st rank is difficult for me to gulp down. It should be inverted, Panchkula should be at 17 at least. In 2015, I was the commissioner of Karnal MC and we got the Smart City tag. I still wonder how Karnal made it and Panchkula did not. But sometimes its about the presentation. This city can be the finest city, set examples on how traffic, greenery, innovative projects can be managed. How cycling can be fun. We will work hard to get the tag.”

The Panchkula MC has attracted criticism in the past few years since the council was dissolved, for the alleged opaque way of functioning. On being asked about any changes in that regard, she said, “Transparency is the first hallmark of any administration, be it in expenditure or anything else. I would definitely take steps to make Panchkula MC transparent, responsible and accountable.”

Sumedha emphasised that she would work with “people’s participation”. She said, she wants to bridge the gap between the public and the authorities. “It will be my appeal to the people, to join hands and work together. We will bridge the gap between people and the corporation. They should take a few steps forward and so will we. We do not have any magic wand to improve or increase the resources we have. But, we are Indians and we know how to live in ‘less’. People’s participation is what will get work done. It has been my forte. Wherever I went, I have connected with the people,” she said.

Talking about corruption in the corporation, she said, “Nigam is not an institution where idealistic things cannot be done. The hard reality is that ingrained corruption is also a part of several departments. But another thing is the fact that in MC, the actual corruption that happens in way less than it is portrayed. That is because the MC is accountable to so many people. So many eyes lie on it and thus, the MC corruption is more talked about.”

As the Municipal Corporation carried out the anti-encroachment drives in the city for more than a month and a half, despite massive protests by the street vendors, which died out in the last week of December, Sumedha feels that an organised solution needs to be provided.

“I have organised a meeting with the town vending committee on January 9, to discuss their issues. Till then, I will take stock of the developments at the allotted sites. We cannot just impound the belongings of the vendors and declare it as a vendor free zone. Vendors will still exist. If we cannot provide them jobs, we also do not have the right to take away the means of their livelihoods. Our work is to talk to them and convince them to arrive at a middle ground. We have to give viable solutions to the issue. Only vendor’s removal does not mean anything. Calling the street vendors encroachers is not what I do.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App