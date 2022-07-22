Panchkula violence case: No objection to constitution of tribunal, Punjab tells HC

During the resumed proceedings of the PIL (public interest litigation) on the violence after Dera Sacha Sauda head was convicted in a rape case by a trial court, the Punjab government has submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has no objection to the constitution of a tribunal.

During previous hearings, the counsel appearing for Dera Sacha Sauda, senior advocate Vinod Ghai and advocate Kanika Ahuja had placed before the Bench the orders passed by the HC in 2017 wherein for deciding the quantification of claims was suggested to be done by a tribunal.

Objecting to the constitution of a tribunal for the matter, amicus curiae and senior advocate Anupam Gupta, however, had argued that earlier the Dera’s counsel had denied formation of a tribunal, and now the Dera counsel are giving their consent for the tribunal, so it’s not for the dera to deny or accept it at anytime.

As the matter came up for hearing before Full Bench of Justices Augustine George Masih, Ritu Bahri and Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, the state of Punjab in the affidavit stated that despite there being an Act framed by it vide notification dated June 12, 2017, it has no objection to the constitution of the tribunal as has been recorded earlier.

The Bench, meanwhile, deferred the hearing of the case to August 5, 2022, when the suggestions would be put up before the Bench by the amicus curiae as well as by the Advocate General of Haryana and Punjab.

The HC added that the Additional Public Prosecutor for UT Chandigarh has said that there is no claim made or pending with the Chandigarh Administration.

Violence had broken out in Haryana, particularly Panchkula, after the Dera head was convicted in a rape case on August 25, 2017. In the run-up to the verdict by a special CBI court at Panchkula, hundreds of Dera followers gathered outside the court complex and as soon as the verdict was pronounced, they indulged in violence causing destruction to property. At least, 36 people were killed in the security forces’ action.