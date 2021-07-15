Child dead, 22 taken ill as two Panchkula villages report diarrhoea outbreak

The public health department of HSVP is inspecting the site, trying to find the breach which may have led to this outbreak.

ONE CHILD died while at least 22 had taken ill in a diarrhoea outbreak at Buddanpur and Abheypur villages in Panchkula on Wednesday.

The victim was a nine-year-old boy, Arpit, who resided at Abheypur. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Mukta Kumar, said: “Cases started coming in in the afternoon. This particular child had been brought dead to the hospital. The child had been sick since previous night as per their family members.”

A team of doctors was dispatched to the site to control the situation. Taking quick action, bleaching agents were added to the supply of water channels and ORS packets were distributed. Residents of the area were made aware of the disease and were asked to report to the hospital if any symptoms arose.

“We deployed a public health team at the spot as soon as we started getting cases. Stool samples as well as water samples have been collected and their reports should be available within two days. We will be setting up a camp tomorrow at the two slums,” Dr Kumar said. “Had it been a family or two, we would have suspected food poisoning but with such a high number of cases, contaminated water source is the only theory.”

Executive Engineer, public health department, Amit Rathee said, “We have deputed teams which are checking as to what went wrong. The infrastructure here is old and the pipeline may have broken down somewhere. Even though both areas lie in different zones, cases were reported in both areas together. We are trying to find out what led to this.”

The maternal aunt of the nine-year-old who died due to the outbreak said, “He had first complained of dirty water coming from taps. Soon thereafter, he started vomiting with an onset of diarrhoea as well. This happened throughout the night. His mother too fell sick in the morning. By the time we got him to the hospital, he had died.”

Back in September 2019, a similar outbreak in Shahpur Hut on the Baddi border had killed two children and affected 108 within four days.

An open tank being used to store water which had several leakages in the pipeline supplying water from the tubewell to tanks was suspected to be the reason which led to the spread of the cholera infection.