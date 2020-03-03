Panchkula: 5 cases of vehicle theft filed in 3 days

Five cases related to vehicle theft were filed in the past three days at various police stations across Panchkula. (Representational Image) Five cases related to vehicle theft were filed in the past three days at various police stations across Panchkula. (Representational Image)

FIVE cases related to vehicle theft were filed in the past three days at various police stations across Panchkula.

The stolen vehicles include Maestro scooty, an Alto car, one Marca Splendor bike, and two Bajaj Platina bikes. The FIRs were registered at Chandimandir, Sector 5 police station and Pinjore police station.

Motor vehicle thefts have remained one of the biggest issues being dealt by the Panchkula police. According to data recorded by the Panchkula police department, as many as 262 vehicle thefts were reported in 2019, out of which only 22 per cent have been worked out. The police claims that the reason for a low work out rate in such cases is the absence of witnesses and any other chain of evidence that may point towards the accused. As the cases of motor vehicle theft see a steep rise, the figures are set to increase this year.

In the five vehicle theft cases reported recently, as many as three were stolen from the vegetable markets- in Sector 26 of Panchkula and also Pinjore. Meanwhile, the Alto car was stolen from the victim’s house early morning, while another two-wheeler was stolen from the house of a resident in Sector 10.

The two motorcycle thefts that took place in Pinjore happened consecutively at Pinjore vegetable market, around 8 pm, on February 28. The two Bajaj Platina bikes were parked outside AD block of the market when they were stolen by the theives.

According to the FIR filed, while one of the bikes was a Platina 2008 model and another was Platina 2013.

Vehicle theft gang

In July last year, the Panchkula CIA team had arrested four men and recovered over a hundred bikes from the accused. The gang used to operate across the Tricity, mainly stealing bikes and selling them to migrant labourers working at brick-kilns in UP and Bihar for a sum of Rs 12,000-15,000.

The accused used to operate in pairs to identify the vehicles they could steal. After doing a recee, they would use a ‘master key’ to unlock the bikes and drive away with them. Police officials said, it was easy to steal older models of vehicles as after two years or so the vehicle’s locks get damaged or mis-shaped. The gang used to especially steal ‘Splendor’ bikes as they had mastered the art of opening its locks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.