Panchkula: Two policemen on night patrol manhandled by mob

Two Panchkula policemen were allegedly manhandled by unidentified persons on Saturday night while they were on their routine night checking near Ashiana Complex at Sector 19.

Advertising

A case has been registered at the Sector 5 police station.

The two policemen — Head Constable Surendra Pal Singh and Home Guard Amardeep (the driver of the PCR) — who were on night patrolling in their PCR-11 had reached the Ashiana complex where Ganesh Utsav was being held.

Police officials stated that there was a huge gathering at the ‘Ganesh Utsav’ where certain men got into a brawl with them when the duo asked them to go inside the complex and not stand on the road.

Advertising

“The two had gone there just to inquire as to what is going on, after which they instructed the youths standing outside to go in and join the function. The youngsters got angry and the mob started pushing the policemen. The PCR’s driving key was snatched and front shield was broken by them”, says a police official.

“After the mob alleged that the policemen were drunk, a medical test was also conducted at Sector 6 civil hospital. However the allegations turned out to be false,” a senior police officer said.

“Nobody has been arrested or identified as it was night time and there were a many people at the spot. Had we arrested anybody, it may have resulted in an even bigger situation”, said another police official, explaining why nobody was arrested right there.

DCP Kamaldeep Goyal while talking to Chandigarh Newsline said, “I had sent senior police officials at the spot and a report is being prepared by them after examining the whole matter. Prima-facie, it does not look like that the police officials were drunk, they were just taking rounds and doing their duty. We will know more once I get the report.”

The FIR has been registered under Sections 332, 341, 353 and 427 of IPC.

It has also been reported in the FIR that after the mob got violent, the other policemen who reached the spot somehow, convinced the people, calmed them down and scattered them.