Panchkula: Two hack man’s head with meat chopper, victim rushes to police post to file FIR, critical now

In a gory incident reported at Indira colony area of Panchkula, two youth attacked their friend on his head with a meat chopper in an attempt to kill him late Friday. The attack was carried out at labour chowk here around 10 pm. Following the attack, the victim rushed to the nearby police chowki to record his statement and insisted that the police register his complaint before he is taken to the hospital.

The victim, Sunil Kumar (27), a resident of Indira Colony in Panchkula, works as a manual labourer. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Panchkula, from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh. He is currently critical, said the police officials.

The accused have been identified as Baljeet (21), who works at a factory, and Jagat (23), an auto driver. The accused were nabbed early Saturday morning, presented in court and have been sent to judicial custody.

The statement of the victim, on which the FIR has been filed, states, “Around 3 pm on Friday, I had gotten into an argument with the two accused. As I returned from work and was walking next to the labour chowk, the two encircled me. I saw Jagat carrying a meat cutter in his hand. In an attempt to kill me, he hit on my head with it.”

Police post in charge in Sector 16, Sub Inspector Sushil Kumar said, “The vicitim rushed to the police post to get his complaint filed. We suggested that he be taken to a hospital since he was bleeding profusely but he refused and insisted that his statement be taken first. We took his statement and then rushed him to the hospital. He was first treated at Sector 6 hospital and then referred to PGIMER. His condition currently remains serious.”

The FIR has been filed under sections 307 (Attempt to Murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code.