Panchkula: Truck carrying 1,000 kg poppy husk seized, 1 held

Accused Jaswant (sitting), who was caught by the crime branch with poppy husk in 40 gunny bags . (Express Photo) Accused Jaswant (sitting), who was caught by the crime branch with poppy husk in 40 gunny bags . (Express Photo)

A truck carrying 1,000 kg of poppy husk was seized by the the Crime Branch Team of Sector 26, Panchkula on early Saturday. Police arrested the driver of the truck, Jaswant (25) alias Jagdish, a resident of Rampur village near Pinjore.

Acting on a tip-off, police officials set up a nakka near near the main gate of HMT Pinjore at around 3 am. Panchkula Police said that the truck crossed the nakka at 4.40 am and on seeing the police team, it sped away. They chased it to some distance and caught the accused. As many as 40 gunny bags, each containing 25 kg of poppy husk, have been recovered from the truck.

According to the officials, the truck is registered at Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh and it has been confiscated along with the poppy husk.

“The truck was on its way from Zirakpur to a Himachal Pradesh town. We are trying to find information about all others involved in this racket. We will know more once we question the accused,” said Inspector Nirmal, Head of the Crime Branch of Sector 26 adding that the substance recovered was worth Rs 30 lakh in the market.

Meanwhile, Panchkula police also recovered 210 boxes of illegal English Wine and 20 boxes of country made wine.

Two persons were arrested in the case and will be presented in court on Monday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App