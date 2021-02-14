Panchkula tops Haryana in covid vaccination, jabs to beneficiaries per session

No Covid 19 vaccination drive took place in Panchkula on Saturday. (File Photo)

The district vaccinated 81 beneficiaries per session, followed by Charkhi Dadri which vaccinated 65 persons per session, followed by 63 in Rewari and 62 in Bhiwai.

CMO Panchkula, Dr Jasjeet Kaur accredited the achievement to team efforts.

Meanwhile, 15 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula district on Saturday, out of which ten were added to the district tally while the remaining cases were added to the outside district count.

The positivity rate stood at 1 per cent, while the active cases stood at 82 and the recovery rate stood at 97.85 percent. As many as 10,429 people have also been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 10,658 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 3,290 persons testing positive from other districts as well. The district has reported 147 fatalities as of yet and conducted 1,71,670 tests. No Covid 19 vaccination drive took place in Panchkula on Saturday.