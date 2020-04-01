Panchkula to get 7 new ventilators as Tricity records rise in COVID-19 cases

Panchkula Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, two ventilators have already been received by the hospita and two more are enroute. (Representational Image) Panchkula Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, two ventilators have already been received by the hospita and two more are enroute. (Representational Image)

As the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Tricity witness a steep rise, the Panchkula health department is readying itself for any emergency. The department is all set to get as many as seven new ventilators to its name, from funds of the state government as well as the money donated by speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and MLA of the city, Gian Chand Gupta.

Gupta donated the money from his MLA fund.

Panchkula Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, two ventilators have already been received by the hospita and two more are enroute. She further informed that the local MLA has provided Rs 50 lakh for the purchase of ventilators. “We have an ICU of six beds. We have further made nine High Dependency Units which are similar to ICUs. We will have seven ventilators in the Civil Hospital of Panchkula. We cannot really order more as we have limited staff,” she said.

The Panchkula district did not own even a single ventilator at the governmental front until now. The administration had thus tied up with several private hospitals including Paras, Ojas and Alchemist, who are not only building isolation wards but have also provided the administration with almost 57 ventilators of their own, to be used if need arises.

Mohali Civil Hospital gets one ventilator

The district health department said Tuesday that it has a sufficient number of ventilators and that there will be no problem in case of an emergency. The department also bought a new ventilator for the civil hospital, which did not have a single ventilator earlier.

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that they had installed ten ventilators at Gian Sagar hospital, where a 500-bed facility was set up to deal with any emergency due to COVID-19.

