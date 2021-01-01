Panchkula: To celebrate New Year’s Eve, only green crackers may be burnt in open spaces from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am

On New Year eve, Panchkula’s District Magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja issued orders banning the sale and use of firecrackers in the district till January 2. As per the order, only green crackers may be burnt in open spaces from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on the occasion of New Year. “There will be a ban on burning of firecrackers which are not green crackers before or after the scheduled time,” said the order.

The district administration warned of strict action under sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act against the violators.

Instructions have also been issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, SDMs, Duty Magistrates, police officers and secretaries of the Municipal Council Kalka and Pinjore to ensure compliance with the orders.

The ban has been imposed in adherence with the NGT directives in view of environmental concerns, smog and Covid-19 pandemic. The special tribunal had directed cities and towns with ‘moderate’ air quality must only use green crackers, and for a duration of not more than two hours for celebrations of any specified festivals or permitted occasions. It had said that during Christmas and New Year, green crackers may be used from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am only at places where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below.

The decision was taken by the Panchkula DC in view of the ‘moderate’ air quality recorded in the city during November.

The order was also issued in compliance with the orders passed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.