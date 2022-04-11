Panchkula to be ideal metropolis after Gurgaon, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday that he will make Panchkula, which is called the mini-capital of the state in terms of government departments and offices, as a developed city and it will be the second ideal metropolis of the country after Gurgaon.

The CM made this statement while addressing the “Jan Vikas Rally” of Panchkula district organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula.

The CM said that Panchkula city would be developed in every sphere, be it education, health, enterprise or service sector projects. Khattar said: “Panchkula is the gateway of Haryana situated at the foothills of Shivalik. The leaders who had converted Panchkula from a small village into a city and promised to make it a model city, after coming to power, forgot it and moved all the projects to Gurgaon. However, Gurgaon is the financial capital of the state and it is included in the icon cities of the world. More than 200 renowned fortune companies of the world have their offices in Gurgaon.”

The CM assured that Panchkula’s development will be on a par with Gurgaon.

The CM said that from sports’ viewpoint, an international-level sports stadium is located at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

“In June, Khelo India will be organised in this stadium, wherein more than 14,000 players are expected to participate. Similarly, air sports, water sports and adventure sports have been started here at Tikkar Tal in Morni and Panchkula has emerged as a suitable holiday destination which has given a boost to its tourism potential as well,” said Khattar, adding that Panchkula would not only be an ideal city for sports or tourism but the district is also famous from spiritual viewpoint as Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple is located here.

Film city to be built on an area spanning 60 acres at Pinjore

The CM announced that a film city is being constructed on 60 acres of land at HMT Pinjore. “Many filmmakers of Bollywood have expressed their desire to come here.”

He said that soon a medical college would be opened in Panchkula as well. Apart from this, AYUSH AIIMS is being built near Mata Mansa Devi on the lines of AIIMS located in Delhi. Panchkarma Centre is being set up on the lines of Delhi and Kerala at Nature Camp, Thapli. Similarly, industrial estate is being made by HSIIDC in Barwala to develop Panchkula from an industrial viewpoint.

Khattar said that after the initiation of the Parivar Pehchan Patra, the saying in Hindi language ‘Pyasa Kue Ke Pass Jata Hai’ has been upturned and now the government will go to the poor and needy, and extend the benefits of government schemes at their doorsteps.

Now the beneficiary has to only sign the consent form to take advantage of these schemes. He said that people earning less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum are being identified so that they can be extended the benefits of these facilities at their doorsteps.

The CM said that in view of all the demands put forth by Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, for the year 2022-23, they would give Rs 45 crore for the Haryana Rural Development Fund and under the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council Rs 118 crore for urban areas so that they can get minor works done at their level.

While launching the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority by introducing the logo of Panchkula Metropolis, the CM announced two projects worth Rs 175 crore to the authority for the first phase. Apart from this, the authority will also get the work done under PPP mode for multi-level parking in the sectors.

The schemes announced by the CM include Haryana International Arts Centre at a cost of Rs 75 crore, Kajauli waterworks at a cost of Rs 16 crore, new fire stations in Pinjore, Barwala and MDC worth Rs 151 crore.