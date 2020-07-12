Panchkula to appoint former servicemen as public traffic marshals

Gupta chalked out a detailed plan for police training programmes, installation of CCTV cameras in the city—a plan that has remained pending for long, removal of encroachments, drug trafficking and illegal mining. (Representational) Gupta chalked out a detailed plan for police training programmes, installation of CCTV cameras in the city—a plan that has remained pending for long, removal of encroachments, drug trafficking and illegal mining. (Representational)

The Panchkula Police is all set to appoint public traffic marshals to help with the increasing traffic issues of the growing city. These public traffic marshals will be appointed from a host of former servicemen and will handle the system along with the police.

Gian Chand Gupta, Assembly Speaker and MLA from Panchkula held a meeting with top officials of Panchkula Police at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh on Saturday. He chalked out a detailed plan for police training programmes, installation of CCTV cameras in the city—a plan that has remained pending for long, removal of encroachments, drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Panchkula Police Commissioner, IPS Saurabh Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mohit Handa, were present at the meeting.

Gupta said that a large number of ex-servicemen live in the city, who voluntarily want to invest their time in improving the traffic system. He asked the police officers to make a plan in which the skill of these ex-servicemen can be taken advantage of. “The plan is that ex-servicemen living in different areas will be made public marshals. These public marshals will be deputed along with police officials to issue challans,” he said.

During the meeting, Gupta also stated the rising issue of illegal encroachment is increasing at many places and directed the police to control it. He reportedly also came down heavily on the police about reckless driving of two-wheelers and the violation of traffic rules that go unchecked.

“Even though the law and order situation has improved, the incidents of theft are on rise. For this a sufficient number of beat boxes should be installed,” he said.

10 lakh saplings to be planted in Panchkula

In another meeting, Gupta also directed the Municipal Corporation of the district to plant more than ten lakh saplings this monsoon season with the help of voluntary organisations to increase the green cover in the city.

Initiating a tree planting drive around the dumping ground located, Sector 23, on Saturday, he asked Municipal commissioner Mahavir Singh and others to maintain greenery in the city. As many as 121 saplings were planted in the programme.

Gupta also visited the bio-remediation plant being built in the dumping ground. “Soon the process of composting and making manure will begin at the site. We are working on making the dumping ground greener and trees will be planted inside as well,” he said.

Sector 2 roundabout named ‘Sankhla chowk’

The Chowk located in Sector 2 has been named as ‘sankh’ on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ashok Chakra winner, martyr Major Sandeep Sankhla.on Friday. Gupta unveiled the statue in the presence of the martyr’s parents.

Gupta instructed MC officials to install stainless steel grills and a garden patch around the statue. An amount of about Rs 6-7 lakh will be spent on this work. The statue, footpath and the gardening in the park were built with Rs 14 lakh.

