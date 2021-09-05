scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Panchkula: Three of a family killed in road accident

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
Updated: September 5, 2021 4:54:24 am
The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Saturday. (Representational)

In a tragic incident reported Saturday evening, three of a family died while one suffered serious injuries in an accident near Air Force Station on Barwala-Derabassi road.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

As per police sources, Sunil (35), his wife Neeraj (32), and their two children — aged 3 and 6– were on their way from Derabassi to Barwala when their bike rammed into another two-wheeler.

After the incident, all four were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where the doctors declared the three of them brought dead.

Meanwhile, Neeraj is said to be out of danger.

Police officials said that they were yet to record the statement of the survived victim and eyewitnesses after which an FIR would be lodged in the matter.

