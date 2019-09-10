Panchkula surveillance project speeds up, phase III of CCTV installation begins

With the CCTVs becoming the eyes and the ears of the Panchkula Police, the Phase III of the City Surveillance Project will begin on Tuesday. The Phase III will record installation of 74 cameras, equipped with day and night vision and high definition IP. The CCTVs will be installed at the city markets, identified as the areas most prone to crime and other miscreant activities. The markets, selected for the installation of CCTVs, will include Sectors 7,9,10,11, 14 and 15.

“Cameras help the police in various ways. They help in identifying snatchers or vehicle thieves and to catch accused in hit and run cases. There is no denying the fact that they are of big help in finding clues when solving cases,” said DCP Kamaldeep Goyal.

In the City Surveillance Project Phase I, 56 cameras were installed at 17 locations in 2016. The network was established with 15 kms dedicated OFC ring with control at the Sector 14 Police Station, while the system was handed over for operation to the Police department. In Phase II, as many as 323 cameras were installed at 33 additional locations. These cameras were equipped with automatic number plate recognition feature and the network was established with 44 kms of optical fibre cable ring with 30 days recording servers. In the following phase, which was completed in March 2019, the system was extended upto Pinjore, Barwala and Panchkula Extension.

The work for Phase III is expected to be completed in two months time wherein total 74 Nos High Definition IP Cameras ( 52 Nos Box Cameras, 8 Nos Automatic Number Plate recognition cameras and 14 nos PTZ Cameras will be installed with network of 9 kms of OFC ring.

As a pilot project, the cameras will be installed at the most critical locations in Panchkula, with consultation of the Police department. Whereas, the technology for the system will be provided by an Israel-based artificial intelligence systems provider.

In addition, the authorities are considering the proposal of installing an advanced tactical surveillance system (TSS), powered with deep neutral network and equipped with face recognition, human body recognition and object identification.

The CCTV system installed by the Panchkula MC is working to the satisfaction of the Police department, said MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal. He further said that the MC had received a request from the Police department to install additional CCTV cameras at the market places which were not covered till now.

They had also requested to install ANPR (Automatic number plate recognition) cameras at additional critical entry/exit points in Panchkula to track stolen vehicles and criminals. The MC commissioner also said, the system was helpful in tracking down and booking violators who triggered the Dera Sacha Sauda violence in Panchkula.