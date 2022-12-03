Panchkula students accuse school principal, teachers of passing casteist remarks

The police have booked a principal and two teachers of a government senior secondary school in Panchkula on charges of assault, sexual harassment, and passing casteist remarks. The police said two FIRs have been filed in the incident based on complaints from Class 12 students, including girls.

ACP (Panchkula) Surinder Yadav is investigating the cases.

Apart from the police investigation, a committee has also been formed under the supervision of district education officer (DEO) Satpal Kaushik to probe the allegations.

The police said a female student alleged that she has been harassed for the past one month. Many male students alleged that the principal passed casteist remarks against them when they raised the issue four days ago.

The two FIRs were registered at Sector 7 police station. The FIR against the principal was registered under Section 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Another FIR against the principal and two teachers was registered under Section 323 (assault), and 354 A (molestation) of the IPC.