Panchkula student murder Had requested for PCR vehicle twice, but in vain, say school authorities

A prayer meeting was held in the memory of Vikas in his class on Tuesday. (Express Photo) A prayer meeting was held in the memory of Vikas in his class on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

A day after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday, the authorities Tuesday revealed that they had twice requested for a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle outside their building in the morning and afternoon to avert any untoward incident.

Finding that several outsiders were frequenting the school after classes got over, two written requests were sent to Panchkula police, one even to the Director General of Police, seeking deployment of a PCR van from 7.30 am to 8.30 am and 2 pm to 3 pm outside the building.

The recent letter was sent to the local police post in-charge in July, where the school principal had specified about the outsiders hanging out in the area.

“It has been observed that after the school hours, some outsiders hang out in the area. We fear that the atmosphere of the school may spoil. So, you are requested that at the time when the school opens, from 7.30 am to 8.30 am, and closes, from 2 pm to 3 pm, arrangement of a PCR vehicle be done,” the letter, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, stated.

The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. Jaipal Singh The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. Jaipal Singh

Principal Satish Sharma and teacher Sushil said a policeman on bike came just for two days and thereafter nobody turned up. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Jorwal said there are many schools. “Where all should we deploy PCRs. Otherwise, the riders have already been given instructions to patrol outside schools. But, people even ask for gunmen from us saying that there life is under threat.but I can’t deploy one policeman with one resident that way.If fights are taking place in their school, then there is some problem with the school itself. Why don’t they hire security guards…I am ready to give armed licenses to them,” said Jorwal.

On Tuesday, the classes were conducted as usual at the school. Nine of 45 students from Vikas’s class were absent on Tuesday. A total of 46 students were there, along with the victim. A prayer meeting was also held in the memory of Vikas in his class.

Counsellor in government schools

Education department last month appointed one counsellor for all the schools in the district under conflict management system. Counsellor Geeta, who was there at the school Tuesday, said that in absence of psychological tools and the exact programme of counselling, she has not been able to take a single session.

“I don’t have the tools like psychological questionnaires or even a designated room. I can’t counsel students in the corridor or staff room. So, no session could take place. We have a workshop about the programme soon where we will get the set of guidelines and how to go about. So, things may work out after that,” Geeta said.

The counsellor was tasked with speaking to Vikas’s friends on Tuesday and pass on the information to the police. “I did speak to some students and accordingly the details were shared with the police,” she said.

Teacher alleges misbehaviour by cops

A Sanskrit teacher stated that the police misbehaved with him after the incident. “They pushed me and said that things will be okay if these people are put behind bars. Is this the way to deal with a teacher,” Sanskrit teacher Sushil asked. The DCP said that he wasn’t aware of it and would inquire into the matter.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App