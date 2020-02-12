Panchkula: 62 street vendors allotted sites in Sector 19 after draw of lots

Vendor get their documents verified before draw of lots at Red Bishop Hotel in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Vendor get their documents verified before draw of lots at Red Bishop Hotel in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

AFTER POSTPONING the date for drawing of lots by Panchkula’s street vendors several times, the Municipal Corporation allotted vending zones to 62 street vendors in Sector 19 on Tuesday.

The 62 vendors, all of whom hail from the city, were allotted sites in the first phase, which was originally supposed to happen on January 15. Of the 230 vendors belonging to Sector 19 in Panchkula, only 162 names were in the updated list. Upon further verification on January 28, only 82 of the 162 vendors showed up, after which, the drawing of lots was postponed.

On Tuesday, out of 82 verified persons, seven did not show up and the others had issues related to the required documents, thus, only 62 were allotted spaces. The process which began at noon, included verification of vendors’ documents, after which as many as three panvaadis, eight cloth stalls, 12 stalls for fruit and vegetables and 21 stalls for others, including stalls of shoe stitching, hair dressing and toy were allotted. The draw began at 5 pm and concluded around 7 pm.

Though it was not announced officially, officers said that the possession of the spaces will be handed over to vendors on Thursday. Meanwhile, Executive Officer Jarnail Singh said that the decision of making the purchase of smart e-carts compulsory will also be discussed among officials.

The authorities had decided to allocate the sites after the vendors staged a protest outside the mini-secretariat on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner of the district also convened a meeting on the issue on Monday. The meeting was also attended by MC Commissioner Sumedha Kataria.

Commissioner Sumedha said, “The draw has been conducted as planned. We will decide within the next two days about the implementation of phase two of the drawing of lots. We have also issued a tender for the next two sites in Sectors 2 and 15, which will be ready for as vending zones soon. We will decide the plan for other sites as well and give out tenders soon.”

In a Town Vending Committee meeting held on January 9, the date for the allotment of vending zones to at least 458 vendors of the city was decided as January 15. The date was then post-poned to January 25 and then again to January 28. On the said day, the process of documentation and verification of the listed vendors had started at 9 am, but it was late in the evening that the MC decided to postpone the draw again.

The MC will be charging a monthly fee of Rs 2,500 for these sites. Of the total fee, Rs 800 will go to the MC, while 2 per cent of the amount will be received by the HSVP. The remainder will be given to the contractor in-charge of looking after the vending zone.

