Panchkula: Stones painted white, installed at roundabout of sectors 9/10/15/16

Instead of original white river stones for beautification for which the Panchkula civic body paid lakhs, normal stones were “painted white” and installed at the roundabout of sectors 9/10/15/16. On Monday, in a quick cover-up, workers executing the beautification work were found replacing the “painted stones” with the original white stones. Municipal Engineer Mohinder Dhaliwal reached the spot and took pictures of the firm replacing the stones.

Kunwarpal, a worker at the spot, said, “In sab pe safed paint ho rakha tha. To wo kayi kayi jagah se nikal bhi gaya. Isliye isse badal rahe hain.” In the evening, Dhariwal told Chandigarh Newsline, “In stupidity they painted the stones further white. We have asked the firm to replace the stones with original white stones as these painted stones are not as per specification. I tried calling the contractor that time but he didn’t pick up.”

However, talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the contractor said, “These were white stones only which we further painted white so that they look more beautiful.” Asked then why the stones were being replaced, he said, “That you ask the MC, please. Moreover, I haven’t been given payment for it too.”

Executive Engineer LC Chauhan had stated that he had pointed out on the specifications of white river stones as well that they were not up to the mark. Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of news articles, has highlighted glaring discrepancies in the roundabout beautification project currently underway in Panchkula. Haryana Urban Local bodies Minister Kavita Jain on Friday had ordered a probe into the alleged discrepancies in the ongoing roundabout beautification work in Panchkula. Eight roundabouts in Panchkula are being beautified at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore.

White river stones are being used at all the roundabouts for beautification. As per the work orders, the rates of these stones at all roundabouts varied despite being of same specification and same contractor. White river pebble (stone) of sizes 2” to 2.50” were purchased for Rs 2,400 per square metre for Geeta Chowk (Sector 5,6,7,8 roundabout). As per DNIT (detailed notice inviting tender), the work here was to be done for 336 square metre. A total of Rs 8.06 lakh was spent on pebble stones.

The per square metre rate for the same white river stones with same size of 2” to 2.50” was Rs 2,900 per square metre at 4,5,10,11 roundabouts. Documents revealed that the same pebbles with same specifications were also given for Rs 1,990 per square metre for the Sandeep Sagar chowk (Sector 7, 8, 17, 18 roundabout) and for Rs 2,500 per square metre for Sector 11,12,12A, 14 roundabout.