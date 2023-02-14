Stilt plus four-floor construction likely to be banned in Panchkula

Haryana government is likely to roll back its four floors plus stilt parking approval orders for Panchkula, claimed Panchkula’s MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

Gupta, who is also Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha and represents Panchkula assembly constitutency told The Indian Express today that he met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar last Monday evening and Khattar assured him that the four-floor rule for Panchkula “shall be withdrawn”.

“The Chief Minister assured me that this [four floors] plan shall be rolled back. I even spoke with the officials of concerned department – Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) formerly known as Haryana Urban Development Authority, HUDA) and they told me that they have stopped issuing any fresh building plan sanctions for the four-floor construction in Panchkula. The projects that are going on, meaning the projects whose building plans have already been sanctioned may be allowed to carry on, but no such fresh construction is being allowed. The officials also told me that the building plans pending sanctions for four-floors have also been rejected”, Gupta told The Indian Express.

Although no official orders were issued by the chief minister’s office till Tuesday evening, Gupta claimed that “the government has taken a decision in this regard”.

When asked if the rollback would require any Cabinet approval, Gupta said, “No, the earlier orders were merely departmental orders and the department can reverse those”.

Late Tuesday evening, a press release issued on Gupta’s behalf mentioned that the Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha “thanked” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for accepting the concerns raised by several Panchkula residents who were objecting to the four-floor construction.

The press release added that “the government has taken a decision, on the demand raised by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta who also represents Panchkula constituency in the Vidhan Sabha, in a high-level meeting to reject all applications seeking a four-floor construction in Panchkula’s residential areas. He thanked chief minister for adhering to this demand of the residents”.

The press release mentioned that Gupta had met Khattar previous Monday and the latter assured him that a decision shall be taken in this regard within one week.

The Indian Express, last month, had actively raised these issues talking to various stakeholders.

Talking to The Indian Express, on January 27, Gupta had said “I do not understand who allowed these changes in bylaws….who all were consulted if the bylaws have been changed. I am not in favour of it at all…This is absolutely wrong…people invested their hard-earned money looking at the original character of the area—the master plan—and that master plan did not allow any such floors. Now, those people are suffering because of certain builders, they have got cracks in their houses…water supply has been disrupted and what not…this needs to be stopped.”

Former Army chief General V P Malik had also strongly opposed the four-floor approval in Panchkula. He also wrote to the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Gen Malik, in his letter to Khattar, written on September 12, 2022, said “Panchkula is a much-admired city for its layout, ambience and green environment and FAR changes which allow construction of multistorey flats is not in the interest of the residents of the city. It should be banned permanently, particularly on B and C roads”. Gen Malik (retd.) highlighted various other reasons why four-floors should not be allowed in a city like Panchkula.

Reacting to the Speaker’s announcement, Gen Malik said, “Happy to note this statement from MLA Gian Chand Gupta. As a person who believes more in ground actions, I will wait for a permanent notification and its effect on the ground.”

Members of Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula (CWA) welcomed the announcement. President SK Nayar said, “We want to express our gratitude to both chief monster ML Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta for coming to the rescue of long-suffering residents.”