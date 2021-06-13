Panchkula starts vaccination drive for shopkeepers, 97 inoculated on day 1

As many as 97 jabs were administered on day one of the vaccination drive for shopkeepers of the city, which was launched from the Parade Ground of Sector 5 on Saturday. Eight shops were certified as having vaccinated staff.

The drive is being carried out under the supervision of the CMO, Dr Jasjit Kaur, and it is likely to be completed within a week. “As many as 97 shopowners, staff workers from sector 7 and 8 shops were vaccinated today. Prioritisation of this group for COVID vaccine has been done to make shopping places free from COVID. This will not only prevent COVID in this group but will encourage economic activities. People will start visiting shops without risk of contracting COVID. All these shops will have a sign displaying vaccination status of the staff, thereby ensuring safety of customers. This drive will continue for all sectors in Panchkula. The plan will be circulated in consultation with local market area presidents,” Dr Kaur said.

The campaign started from Sector 8 dispensary where the shopkeepers and their staff of Sector 7 were vaccinated in the presence of Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta. He said that his aim is to ensure that all citizens of the district above the age of 18 years are vaccinated at the earliest.

“The work of Covid-19 vaccination in Panchkula is being done at a large scale. Different groups have been identified for this purpose. The vaccination drive for shopkeepers of all markets in Panchkula along with their staff has been started from today. The shopkeepers and their staff members can get the Covid-19 jab in the dispensary adjoining their markets from 9 am to 2 pm,” Gupta added.

After the vaccination of the shopkeepers and staff members with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, each shop will get an identification mark pasted outside, which will state that all the people working in this shop have been given the first dose of vaccination and the shop is fully sanitized. “This would help build a sense of trust among customers that the shop is fully safe and there is no risk of Covid-19,” Gupta said.

As per the plan chalked out by the administration to boost economic activities amid the pandemic, employees and workers working in the industrial establishments of Panchkula would be vaccinated in the next phase. The industrialists of Panchkula have for long been demanding that a Covid-19 vaccination drive should be started in the industrial areas for the staff and workers working in their units. Separate groups of each industry are being made for vaccination.

Gupta said that though the number of Covid cases has reduced, Covid has not ended yet. He has urged people to continue taking precautions and also follow the guidelines issued for containment of Covid. He said that people should use masks while going out and also maintain social distancing.