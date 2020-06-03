Panchkula: Six officers appointed to keep check on inflow of people into district

The order appointed six nodal officers to keep a track of persons entering into Panchkula. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) The order appointed six nodal officers to keep a track of persons entering into Panchkula. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THE Panchkula administration appointed several officers to keep handy a list of all coming into the district, to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district. Earlier, the CMO had also urged RWAs to report any person coming from outside the district to the admin.

CMO Office

The office of Civil Surgeon announced a meeting with all RWAs of the city to be held on Wednesday 11 am, which will be chaired by the CMO herself. The agenda of the meeting is to “discuss a strategy” on people reaching urban areas via air, bus, car, trains et al.

Administration’s orders

In orders passed Monday, the administration stated that in view of the lockdown restrictions being limited only to containment zones “highly frequent movement of persons districts/states maybe a potential risk to new Covid-19 cases in Panchkula. It is essential and exigent to keep track of all persons inbound from other districts or states so as to facilitate contact tracing if need arises.”

The order appointed six nodal officers to keep a track of persons entering into Panchkula.

Mamta Sharma, estate officer HSVP, has been appointed to keep in regular touch with the RWAs and keep informed of people coming into sectors. “I will appoint my JEs to regularly meet with the RWAs. A detailed strategy is yet to be planned,” she said.

SDM Panchkula has been directed to keep information of persons coming via international or domestic flights. The District Development and Panchayat Officer has been asked to keep in touch with all sarpanchs and prepare lists of all coming in the rural areas. GM, Haryana roadways, will keep a track of persons reaching city by buses and trains.

Assistant Labour Commissioner, Naveen Sharma, has been directed to keep information regarding labour related workers coming in. “We have already had a meeting with all industrialists who will keep us informed each time a labourer joins them,” he said.

Satpal Sharma, district information officer, has been tasked with accumulating all information and providing it to the health department.

The information collected from people entering the district will include their mobile number, name, arrival date, address, age, gender, coming from district, coming from state, family head’s contact information, and if they show any symptoms.

