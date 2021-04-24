Panchkula: Shops to shut by 6 pm, 380 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

A many as 380 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday in Panchkula, while three people succumbed to the infection. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

In adherence to the state government orders, Panchkula District Magistrate Mukul Kumar issued instructions on Friday stating that shops and commercial establishments must be closed by 6 pm everyday.

All restaurants, halwai shops, eateries, bakeries, confectioneries, cafes and other similar service providers including rehri valas and food vans have also been directed to shut their shops by 6 pm. However, those selling dairy and related products will be allowed to remain open till 9.30 pm.

Those selling fruits, vegetables, grocery, egg and meat have been allowed to operate till 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the chemist shops, emergency OPDs and petrol pumps have been allowed to run around round-the-clock.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home.

380 new cases, 3 deaths

A many as 380 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday in Panchkula, while three people succumbed to the infection.

A 75-year-old man from Bhogpur, who also had a heart disease, a 71-year-old man from Tagra Kali Ram, suffering from hypertension and a 54-year-old woman from Charnia, who had no comorbidities, died due to Covid-19.

While 380 new cases were reported, as many as 453 were added to the district tally owing to the tracing of cases from the past few days.

A total of 229 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far, including 29 persons who tested positive this week. A total of 25,061 patients have tested positive here so far, of which 18,485 hail from Panchkula and the rest are come from the neighbouring districts. At least 180 people have succumbed to the virus here. Meanwhile, 15,676 patients have recovered till now.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest caseload then detected in a day had topped 251 cases.

The district has reported increasing number of cases in the second wave, almost double the numbers reported during the first peak.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in January, was more than 200 in the first week of March, and crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. It grew significantly and crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30 and the 1,500-mark on April 13, breaching the 2,000-mark on April 17. It stood at 2,629 on Friday, while the recovery rate stood at 84 per cent. The district has conducted 2,60,130 tests so far, including 2,831 tested on Friday.

3,628 inoculated

A total of 3,628 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Friday, including 3,387 citizens, 160 frontline and 81 healthcare workers. A total of 1,29,676 persons have been vaccinated till now, including 11,109 healthcare workers, 15,767 frontline workers and 1,02,800 citizens. The vaccination took place at 31 locations, including 19 government sites and 12 private hospitals.