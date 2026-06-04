Panchkula shooting: Two men injured in late-night firing outside Sector 5 club

A team from the Sector 5 police station cordoned off the area. (Photo by special arrangement)

Two men sustained gunshot injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on them outside a club in Sector 5, Panchkula, in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

According to preliminary information, a group of men who were allegedly waiting nearby opened fire on Ratan Lubana and Lalit, both residents of MDC, when they were leaving the club at around 1 am.

As per police sources, around 12 to 15 rounds were fired during the attack, triggering panic in the area.

Ratan Lubana suffered a bullet injury to the abdomen, while Lalit was shot in the shoulder, the police said. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 and later referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, due to the seriousness of their injuries.