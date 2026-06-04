Panchkula shooting: Two men injured in late-night firing outside Sector 5 club

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Two men sustained gunshot injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire on them outside a club in Sector 5, Panchkula, in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.
According to preliminary information, a group of men who were allegedly waiting nearby opened fire on Ratan Lubana and Lalit, both residents of MDC, when they were leaving the club at around 1 am.
As per police sources, around 12 to 15 rounds were fired during the attack, triggering panic in the area.
Ratan Lubana suffered a bullet injury to the abdomen, while Lalit was shot in the shoulder, the police said. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 and later referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, due to the seriousness of their injuries.
A team from the Sector 5 police station reached the spot on receiving information and cordoned off the area. Forensic evidence was collected from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby locations has been obtained for examination.
Police officers said efforts were underway to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack.
The police are examining multiple angles, including the possibility of an old rivalry, though no arrests had been made till the filing of this report.
Further investigation is in progress, said a police officer.
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