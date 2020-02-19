Panchkula SHO molestation and corruption case: Only one mobile phone recovered in a two-day remand

Former Inspector and SHO MDC, Ravi Kant. (File) Former Inspector and SHO MDC, Ravi Kant. (File)

Only a personal phone has been recovered on the two-day remand of the former Inspector and SHO MDC, Ravi Kant, who after evading the Panchkula police for more than two months had surrendered on February 13. Meanwhile, no voice samples were recorded and no money was recovered.

According to ACP Vijay Deswal, Investigating Officer of the case, “We have recovered only recovered his personal phone from his home district Kaithal on Tuesday. We will be presenting him in court on Wednesday from where he will be taken for judicial custody again.”

DCP Panchkula, Kamaldeep Goyal, when asked about the recording of voice samples said, “A team of highly trained professionals needs to come for the recording of voice samples. The voice samples will be recorded next time.”

On Monday, an additional Chief Judicial Court of Hitesh Garg had given a two-day remand of the accused Kant saying,”custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary.” The remand of the accused was sought on the ground that “custodial interrogation is required for thorough investigation”. It was further submitted that the personal mobile phone of the accused has to be recovered along with the data in the aforesaid phone. It was further contended in court by the State that “recovery of money received as monthly by the accused is also to be effected from various places”.

The remand was sought four days after the accused had surrendered himself in court and was sent to Ambala jail on judicial custody.

On December 10, a case was registered against Inspector Ravi Kant, SHO MDC and Home Guard Jashan Lal of the same police station, under non-bailable offences of stalking and extortion, after a complaint was filed by the owner a salon in MDC with submissions of videos and audios as proof of the same. The Inspector was first sent to the police line and later suspended while the home guard was arrested at the spot. Videos of the accused Home Guard, hitting, molesting and taking money from the victim had also gone viral on television and social media two days after the incident. Home Minister, Anil Vij, had then intervened and an IG level inquiry to be conducted by IPS Bharti Arora was then marked from the DGP office. The charge of Prevention of Corruption was added as well.

Kant had first approached the District Court of Panchkula where his plea for anticipatory bail was dismissed terming it “a big scam of extorting money on a monthly basis. His plea in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana was dismissed on February 05, saying his arrest and custodial interrogation is required for a thorough and fair investigation. The order had again mentioned their suspicion of a bigger scam.

Kant had further applied for anticipatory bail from the apex court which was declined on February 12, following which Kant had surrendered himself at a CJM court in Panchkula.

