Panchkula: SHO in extortion, stalking case still on the run

An Additional Districts and Sessions court of Panchkula, on Saturday, dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by a police Inspector, who was the SHO of MDC, against whom charges of corruption, extortion and stalking had been filed more than ten days back. The SHO has been on the run ever since. A home guard booked in the case, was arrested while another Head Constable, whose name was added to the case a week back, remains absconding as well.

