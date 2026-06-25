From house visits to special classes: Panchkula police to ‘adopt’ the elderly

The Panchkula police will survey all senior citizens living alone in the city and take steps to act as their support system.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhJun 25, 2026 02:48 PM IST
Panchkula police senior citizens adoptionThe Panchkula police have launched the ‘Senior Citizen Adoption’ drive after observing that elderly residents are becoming soft targets for cyber criminals and exploitation by domestic help. (Image generated using AI)
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For hundreds of senior citizens spending their days alone behind locked doors in Panchkula, help may soon be a knock away. The Panchkula police have decided to step beyond their traditional law-enforcement role and become an “extended family” for elderly residents living by themselves.

“A special ‘Senior Citizen Adoption’ drive will begin, under which police personnel will regularly stay connected with elderly residents and keep a watch on their well-being,” Pankaj Nain, Panchkula Commissioner of Police, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The drive, which will begin on Friday, aims to ensure that no senior citizen feels isolated or vulnerable during emergencies. As part of the initiative, over the next 15 days, the police will conduct a comprehensive survey and audit of all senior citizens living alone. Their details will be compiled into a central directory, enabling police to respond swiftly whenever assistance is required. Officials say the database will help identify vulnerable residents and ensure timely intervention during emergencies.

“Our beat staff will act as their extended family,” Nain said, underlining that the initiative is not just about policing but about ensuring dignity, security and companionship for senior citizens who often face the challenges of ageing alone.

Also Read | Victims in 8 of top 10 ‘digital arrest’ scams in Chandigarh are senior citizens, data reveals

Panchkula has a sizeable population of retired professionals, government officers and businesspersons who chose to settle in the city after retirement. Over the years, many of their children have moved abroad or relocated to metropolitan cities for education, employment and family commitments, leaving elderly parents to live independently.

While most seniors manage their daily lives comfortably, the absence of immediate family often makes them vulnerable during medical emergencies or cyber fraud. The police said that the new initiative will help bridge this gap by providing a dependable support system and regular human contact.

Helpline and senior citizens’ cell

Station house officers and beat officers will be directed to regularly visit senior citizens, check on their welfare, address their concerns, and provide support whenever needed. “The idea is to build trust and a personal connection so that elderly residents know whom to call when they need help,” a police statement said.

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The police will encourage senior citizens to install CCTV cameras and other safety devices at their homes. Verification of domestic help, attendants, and household staff will also be undertaken to reduce the risk of crimes targeting the elderly.

A dedicated helpline and Senior Citizens Cell will also be established to provide prompt assistance. In addition, an annual gathering for senior citizens has been planned to promote social interaction and create a sense of community among the elderly.

Also Read | High court stalls admission of senior citizens at Chandigarh group home for mentally ill patients

Classes on ‘digital arrests’

The police have launched the ‘Senior Citizen Adoption’ drive after observing that elderly residents are increasingly becoming soft targets for cyber criminals and exploitation by domestic help.

This year, an elderly woman from Panchkula lost Rs 2.98 crore after cyber criminals impersonating CBI officials placed her under ‘digital arrest’. The police later arrested multiple accused in the case.

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Recognising the growing threat of online scams, the drive will include awareness sessions on digital arrest fraud, forgery, and financial scams. The police will also educate seniors on identifying suspicious calls, messages and online transactions.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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