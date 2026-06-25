From house visits to special classes: Panchkula police to ‘adopt’ the elderly

The Panchkula police have launched the ‘Senior Citizen Adoption’ drive after observing that elderly residents are becoming soft targets for cyber criminals and exploitation by domestic help. (Image generated using AI)

For hundreds of senior citizens spending their days alone behind locked doors in Panchkula, help may soon be a knock away. The Panchkula police have decided to step beyond their traditional law-enforcement role and become an “extended family” for elderly residents living by themselves.

“A special ‘Senior Citizen Adoption’ drive will begin, under which police personnel will regularly stay connected with elderly residents and keep a watch on their well-being,” Pankaj Nain, Panchkula Commissioner of Police, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The drive, which will begin on Friday, aims to ensure that no senior citizen feels isolated or vulnerable during emergencies. As part of the initiative, over the next 15 days, the police will conduct a comprehensive survey and audit of all senior citizens living alone. Their details will be compiled into a central directory, enabling police to respond swiftly whenever assistance is required. Officials say the database will help identify vulnerable residents and ensure timely intervention during emergencies.