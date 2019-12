As many as 2,467 challans have already been issued till December 15. (Express Photo/File) As many as 2,467 challans have already been issued till December 15. (Express Photo/File)

The number of challans issued for traffic violations in Panchkula have seen a significant dip since the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act in September. While 65,578 challans were issued for various traffic offences in the first eight months of this year, the number has come down to 10,001 in the last four months.

“The compliance of traffic rules has definitely gone up since the implementation of the amended rule and thus the number of challans issued has seen this dip,” said DCP Panchkula, Kamal Deep Goyal.

The average of challans issued per month was 8,500 before the Act came into place. However, in the last four months the average has been reduced by more than half.

While as many as 2057 challans were issued in September, only 1149 were issued in October, when the elections in Haryana were on.

“We had reduced the issuance of challans in the first month of the implementation of amended Act as we were making people aware of the rules and the new charges. We had, infact, for atleast two weeks, not issued even a single challan.”

About the low number of challans in October, he said, “It was the election month. Many were posted in various election duties.”

While the challaning may have been slow in September and October, November saw a boom, with the number of challans rocketing to 4,328.

As many as 2,467 challans have already been issued till December 15.

The traffic police has been issuing these challans manually as well as through CCTVs. A total of 5,733 challans have been issued through CCTVs in the past four months.

As many as 103 traffic policemen monitor various areas of the city, while only 52 have been deployed to monitor areas past city including those of Surajpur, Pinjore and Kalka. Panchkula police also keeps a check on the traffic.

Panchkula police consist of 1,125 personnel out of whom, 752 remain on duty during the day in all areas of Panchkula including all 31 Sectors, Raipurrani, Barwala, Chandimandir, Industrial Area, MDC, Pinjore and Kalka while only 150 of those are deployed on ground duties at night.

Show-cause notices issued to 23 UT traffic personnel

As many as 23 UT traffic policemen were slapped show cause notices for “not performing well” in connection with issuing traffic challans in November. The notices were issued by SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand. The traffic personnel were instructed to file their replies within ten days. The 23 traffic policemen include head constables to sub inspectors. They had issued less than 100 challans in November. There are 100 challaning officers in UT traffic police.

