Panchkula: Sec 20 residents start five-day long protest

Among other demands the residents have asked for the repair of roads, footpaths, street lights, and restoration of old original level of roads. (Express File Photo)

Alleging that nothing has been done by the authorities in issues pertaining to Sector 20, the RWA has decided to stage a five day protest which will be held near the Sector 20 community hall for the first three days and at the HSVP Sector 6 office on the last day. The residents will hold their protest each day of the four days from 11 am in the morning to 2 pm in the afternoon. Expressing their disappointment towards the administration they said, “The RWA has been constantly requesting the DC, MC as well as HSVP to solve our long pending issues… But nothing has been done. Now, the RWA has decided to organise a protest dharna.”