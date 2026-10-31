10-year-old boy smashes nursery student’s head with brick at school in Haryana’s Panchkula

A six-year-old girl was seriously injured after a Class 3 student at a government school in Panchkula attacked her inside a classroom. The girl is a nursery student at the same school.

The injured girl was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh in critical condition.

The October 28 incident was captured on CCTV video that showed the 10-year-old boy landing blows and kicks on the girl and then smashing her head with a brick.

A Panchkula police team on Saturday took the boy to PGIMER for an assessment of his mental condition and has launched a probe into the attack.