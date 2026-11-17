The eight-year-old boy, who allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl child with bricks at a Panchkula school, has been found to be suffering from conduct disorder with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the detailed mental assessment report conducted by the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), Chandigarh.

While ADHD is a mental health condition, which involves difficulty in paying attention and concentrating, conduct disorder in children and young people makes them likely to show harmful behaviour such as violence.

The assessment, conducted on October 31 and November 2, was sought by the Panchkula police as part of its investigation into the October 28 incident at a school in Sector 20. According to the police, the boy, a Class 3 student, beat the six-year-old girl with his hands and feet before striking her on the head multiple times with bricks. The injured child was admitted to the PGIMER and was discharged on November 4.