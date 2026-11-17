Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of th... Read More
- Tags:
- Haryana Police
The eight-year-old boy, who allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl child with bricks at a Panchkula school, has been found to be suffering from conduct disorder with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the detailed mental assessment report conducted by the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), Chandigarh.
While ADHD is a mental health condition, which involves difficulty in paying attention and concentrating, conduct disorder in children and young people makes them likely to show harmful behaviour such as violence.
The assessment, conducted on October 31 and November 2, was sought by the Panchkula police as part of its investigation into the October 28 incident at a school in Sector 20. According to the police, the boy, a Class 3 student, beat the six-year-old girl with his hands and feet before striking her on the head multiple times with bricks. The injured child was admitted to the PGIMER and was discharged on November 4.
Following the police reference dated October 30, a medical board was constituted at GMCH and a detailed psychiatric assessment, including clinical interviews and psychological testing, was undertaken on an outpatient basis.
During the assessment, the child appeared to be of his stated age and was found to be hyperactive. However, “he was comfortable being separated from his parents, while his affect appeared euthymic,” the report said.
As per report, the child demonstrated an “adequate general fund of knowledge for his age but remained guarded when questioned about the incident and did not elaborate on it”.
The psychological assessment included an IQ evaluation and a Conflict Assessment Test (CAT). The child scored 102 on the MISIC full-scale IQ assessment, indicating average intelligence.
“CAT narratives indicate themes of limited perceived emotional support, predominantly punitive representations of authority, resistance to external instruction and relatively limited spontaneous evidence of reflective learning and behavioural regulation,” the assessment’s findings stated.
Based on the history and clinical interviews, a diagnosis of conduct disorder with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder was made. The overall impression following the psychological assessment also pointed towards the same diagnosis.
“Overall impression is that the child appears to be suffering from conduct disorder with attention Deficit hyperactivity disorder with average intelligence and requires proper and continued treatment in a supervised care,” the report concluded.
Meanwhile, the counsel representing the eight-year-old, Manbir Rathi, told The Indian Express, that the family was ensuring that the child received counselling both at the hospital and independently.
“We are getting his counselling done at the hospital as well as independently. At home, he has been given blocks and other activities to keep him occupied. He is kept constantly engaged and under supervision. He is not allowed to use a mobile phone,” he said.
The family, he said, was taking steps to ensure that the child remained occupied with structured activities and received continued attention and supervision.