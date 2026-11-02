Panchkula school assault: School principal, two teachers suspended

The Haryana government has suspended the principal and two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers of the government school in Panchkula where a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside an empty classroom on October 28.
The suspension order against the principal was issued on Sunday, a day after the two JBT teachers were suspended.
In the order, Haryana Principal Secretary (School Education) Vijay Singh Dahiya said the principal had been placed under suspension under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.
The six-year-old girl was left battling for her life after the eight-year-old boy allegedly attacked her with a brick and a flower pot, banged her head against a desk, and stomped on her face and body on October 28.
During the police investigation, prima facie lapses on the part of the school administration came to light, following which an FIR was registered on Saturday under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Meanwhile, in a related move, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Prof Vivek Lal said on Sunday that the institute is providing the best possible medical care free of cost to the six-year-old girl, who was critically injured in an alleged assault by an eight-year-old boy at a Panchkula school, and will also extend every possible assistance to the family.
“The circumstances involving this little child are deeply concerning. We want to ensure that she receives the best possible medical care, along with all the support and comfort she needs. The entire treatment is being provided free of cost, and the institute will extend every possible assistance to the family,” said Lal, who visited the child and enquired about her health and progress from the treating doctors. He also interacted with the medical team to review the care being provided to her.
“At PGIMER, our responsibility goes beyond providing medical treatment. It is equally about standing by patients and their families in their most difficult moments,” Lal said.
According to a PGIMER spokesperson, Lal has directed that all medical expenses, including the cost of treatment and other facilities, be borne by the institute. A private room has been provided to ensure that the child receives appropriate care, comfort and privacy during her treatment.
The girl was left battling for life after the boy allegedly attacked her inside an empty classroom at a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula, hitting her with a brick and a flower pot, banging her head against a desk and stomping on her face and body, police said on Saturday.
The girl, who suffered facial frctures, including a nasal fracture, is under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists at PGIMER, which is closely monitoring her condition and providing the necessary medical attention.
She regained consciousness on Saturday, the third day of her hospitalisation, and her condition has improved, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Aditi Singh, said on Saturday.