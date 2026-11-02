Panchkula school assault: School principal, two teachers suspended

The Haryana government has suspended the principal and two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers of the government school in Panchkula where a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside an empty classroom on October 28.

The suspension order against the principal was issued on Sunday, a day after the two JBT teachers were suspended.

In the order, Haryana Principal Secretary (School Education) Vijay Singh Dahiya said the principal had been placed under suspension under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

The six-year-old girl was left battling for her life after the eight-year-old boy allegedly attacked her with a brick and a flower pot, banged her head against a desk, and stomped on her face and body on October 28.