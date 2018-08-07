Panchkula safety audit: 897 locations uncomfortable for women, 112 frightening due to poor security

Safety audits have also been carried out in Indonesia, Philippines, Africa, Kenya and other countries apart from Mumbai, Pune and other areas. (Representational Image) Safety audits have also been carried out in Indonesia, Philippines, Africa, Kenya and other countries apart from Mumbai, Pune and other areas. (Representational Image)

As many as 897 locations of the total 1,246 on Panchkula roads were termed “uncomfortable” for women while 112 locations have been termed “frightening” as there was “poor” security, “non-functional street lights”, revealed the safety audit conducted by Panchkula Municipal Corporation in association with Delhi-based NGO SafetiPin.

The safety audit of the 1,246 locations, that is 335 kilometres, including internal lanes as well as main roads of Panchkula, was conducted for four months by women volunteers of the NGO roped in by the civic body. The audit was conducted on nine parameters – street lights (night), openness, visibility, walk path, security, public transport, crowd (if the route has people around), gender diversity, visibility and feeling (uncomfortable, frightening or comfortable). Keeping all parameters in view, the Panchkula score has been described as “average” with the score on the presence of security being the least with just .4 per cent out of 5 marks.

The report, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, found that keeping all the parameters in mind like the presence of security or public transport or if there were sufficient people around, only 8 per cent of the total locations audited which is 100 were termed “comfortable” for women to travel. While 112 roads were “frightening” with no security, 897 have been termed “uncomfortable” as security was minimal and there was no bus or auto stop within 10 minutes of walking.

A few of these locations were roads leading to Kharag Mangoli, Amartex stretch, bell factory road, locations in Sector 2, Maheshpur 4, 6, 11 road leading to Ram Mandir, 14, 16, 17, Fatehpur, Kundi village, near Gujjar Bhawan Sector 10, Sector 19 railway crossing and several other spots.

The audit even found that 536 locations or 43 per cent had non-functional street lights while 149 locations or 12 per cent had no lights in the street at all. In the parameter of proper street lights at night, the report specified, “Many street lights found non-operational at the time of audit.”

Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said they got this safety audit done to know where women don’t feel comfortable so that the civic body could take all possible steps to make them feel secured. “At whichever place street lights are required, we will get them fixed. Women safety is of prime importance for us and that is why we got this audit conducted. Those issues which pertain to different departments will be conveyed to them,” said the commissioner adding that this report, location wise has also been posted on a mobile application so that women may give their feedback too. Each location has generated its own score and tells women, if it is safe or unsafe for them to travel on that route.

Regarding public transport, the report specified that in 760 locations or 61 per cent, there was no bus stop within 10 minutes of walking and the rest were either distant or not properly lit. In its recommendation, it said, “Most of the audit area has been rated poor in terms of accessibility to bus stops. Para-transit stands need to be built for informal means of transport that is autorickshaws or e-rickshaws. Lighting and footpaths also need to be improved around the bus stops and auto stands.”

The volunteers, however, found that walkpaths in the city at most of the locations were good but in internal lanes, they were obstructed by vehicles parked on the paths. At 99 locations, though, the audit found broken pavements which called for immediate repair.

Not only did women volunteers of the NGO go around the city but vehicle-based audit was also carried out after dash cameras were installed in vehicles which recorded and took pictures of the lane to know whether lights were there, was it deserted if any security was there or footpath was proper. Women volunteers also found whether they felt “comfortable or uncomfortable” or “frightening” on that stretch.

Safety audits have also been carried out in Indonesia, Philippines, Africa, Kenya and other countries apart from Mumbai, Pune and other areas.

