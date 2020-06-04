Panchkula RWAs to keep track of people returning from other districts

The people returning to the district will need to fill their details on the app, including their residential address and symptoms for COVID-19, if any. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) (Representational) The people returning to the district will need to fill their details on the app, including their residential address and symptoms for COVID-19, if any. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) (Representational)

The Chief Medical Officer Panchkula chaired a meeting with the members of resident welfare associations Wednesday, appealing the RWAs to continue cooperating with the administration to track people returning from other states and districts.

The meeting focused on the issue of containing the spread of coronavirus by keeping a close watch on all those coming in the city from outside and thereby, identifying asymptomatic or symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “RWAs cannot possibly trace each person entering their sector, but something would be better than nothing.” Emphasising on the same, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Saroj Aggarwal said, “Residing in the sectors, RWA members have a network and they interact with each other. They will be able to do better than we can.”

While people coming through international or domestic flights have been easier to track, the administration has been facing problems in tracking people coming through buses, roads and other means of transport. The administration has also issued orders appointing nodal officers to six different departments, directing them to trace people entering Panchkula, with the help of sarpanchs, RWAs and industrialists, among others.

President CWA S K Nayar said, “We have been given phone numbers 0172-2590000 and 8054007102 on which we have to update the administration about the people arriving in our sector every day. They have also told us to ask the returnees to download an app ‘Panchkula.site’ to record the information needed to keep an on an individual’s symptoms and health.”

The people returning to the district will need to fill their details on the app, including their residential address and symptoms for COVID-19, if any. The app will have to be updated twice a day.

