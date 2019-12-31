Panchkula RTO office inspection: ‘Officials come late, poor record maintenance’

On the basis of the inspection, the squad will also prepare a report in the presence of the employees. (Representational Image) On the basis of the inspection, the squad will also prepare a report in the presence of the employees. (Representational Image)

The CM Flying Squad conducted an inspection of the RTO offices of the 22 districts in Haryana, including Panchkula, on Monday. The inspection that began at 8.30 am lasted for about three hours. The raid at Panchkula was undertaken by a team of 12 officials led by DSP of Flying Squad Purnima Singh.

“This was not a raid per se. In view of providing good governance to citizens, we conducted a checking of the RTO offices across the state. To make it clear, this was not done to take any penal action or to create any atmosphere of fear. We only want to make the department aware of the situation faced by the people who visit them,” said Purnima, when questioned about the motive of the checking.

On the basis of the inspection, the squad will also prepare a report in the presence of the employees. The report will also include a compiled data on the employees’ dealings with the public, that will be presented to the CM soon.

On the state of Panchkula’s RTO department, she said, “We noticed that officers did not reach the office in time. We even allowed an hour’s window, extending the entry time from 9 am to 10 am, but many still did not reach in time. The presence of officers in the public dealings department is necessary, so that people’s problems can be resolved swiftly. Many had come from far away places in this cold and had to wait for the officials. The public was not aware of the fact that the services of the RTO have been made online. Record management was also poor, even though the government has time and again said that it should be more organised. We also noticed that there were no CCTV cameras in the Panchkula office of the RTO as opposed to the norms.” The raids were supervised by the ADGP of CID, Anil Rao.

