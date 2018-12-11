Panchkula: Rs 22 lakh for a fountain at chowk that already has one

Out of eight roundabouts being revamped, the highest amount of Rs 50 lakh each is being spent on Sectors 5,6,7,8 and Sectors 4,5,10,11 roundabouts. Official documents accessed by Chandigarh Newsline reveal that Rs 22 lakh is being spent just on installing a fountain at Sectors 5,6,7,8 roundabout, even as a functional fountain is already at the spot.

Similarly, Rs 40 lakh is being spent on Sectors 7,8,17,18 roundabout known as Major Sandeep Sagar roundabout. The cost includes Rs 17.5 lakh for a fountain.

Around Rs 26 lakh each is being spent on Sectors 8,9,16,17 and Sectors 9,10,15,16 roundabouts, while Sectors 11, 12, 12A and 14 roundabout is being revamped for Rs 23 lakh.

The documents reveal that Panchkula Municipal Corporation issued multiple work orders inviting bids for revamping the roundabouts. However, all the work orders went in favour of Shakumbari Engineering Works.

Sandeep Sharma, the contractor who is carrying out the revamping work on behalf of Shakumbari, refused to divulge any details about the work. He even refused to divulge details about his company.

On the other hand, Panchkula’s former Mayor Upinder Ahluwalia has questioned the project.

“There has surely been a procedural lapse in it (revamping of the roundabouts). Moreover, if such a major project was to be carried out why it wasn’t brought to the General House? Why has it been executed after our term ended,” Panchkula’s former Mayor Ahluwalia told Chandigarh Newsline.

She added, “I have learnt that the same company (Shakumbari Enterprises) is also doing other projects for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.”

Thakur Lal, Superintending Engineer of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, said denied having much information about the revamping of the roundabouts. “I have joined recently”.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal too did not respond to the queries sent by Chandigarh Newsline.