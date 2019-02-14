Panchkula roundabout scam: 2 officers dismissed; chargesheet recommended against 2 junior engineers

A MUNICIPAL engineer and junior engineer have been dismissed from service while a chargesheet has been recommended against two junior engineers in Panchkula roundabout beautification scam which caused a loss of Rs 1.25 crore to the civic body. A vigilance inquiry has also been ordered in the matter.

After Chandigarh Newsline highlighted various irregularities in the roundabout beautification work, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain had ordered a probe and constituted a three-member committee. The committee found serious financial and procedural irregularities in the beautification work. The report mentioned that the project had caused a loss of Rs 1.25 crore to the Municipal Corporation.

Those who have been dismissed from service are Municipal Engineer Mohinder Singh Dhariwal and Junior Engineer Bhupesh Kumar. MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal has written to HUDA to chargesheet junior engineers Kashi Ram and Harjeet Singh who were with the Municipal Corporation on deputation. While Kashi Ram is from the civil side, Harjeet is from the horticulture wing.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Principal Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Anand Mohan Sharan said that

they have recommended a vigilance probe on the report submitted by the three-member committee. Junior engineer Bhupesh Kumar, who has been dismissed from service, said, “I have a clean record all through my service. But this dismissal has put a stigma on me for good. A junior engineer’s work is to record things in measurement book; they may show any entry made by me in the measurement book. But I have not been associated with this roundabout work at all.”

The beautification work of eight roundabouts was allotted to a single contractor for Rs 2.84 crore.