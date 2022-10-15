Panchkula robbery case: Two accused remanded in police custody, search on for third accomplice

The two men arrested in connection with the robbery of Rs 14.82 lakh in Haryana’s Panchkula city were Saturday remanded in police custody, police said.

The accused — identified as 22-year-old Gurjant Singh of Bhudanpur village in Sector 16, Panchkula, and 20-year-old Shahbaz Khan, 20, of Dhakoli, Zirakpur in Mohali, were arrested Friday. The police have recovered Rs 7.60 lakh out of Rs 14.82 lakh from them.

The third accomplice of the two accused is absconding, said police, adding he will be arrested shortly. The robbery took place at Bhudanpur village in Sector 16, Panchkula, on October 3.

The three men riding a motorcycle attacked the victim Luxmi Narayan, a cash collection agent with a money exchange firm, as he stepped out from a mobile shop after collecting cash. The three men attacked Narayan with a sharp-edged weapon and took away the cash loaded bag. The victim received at least six sharp injuries in the incident.

“The accused were arrested following technical surveillance, CCTV footage and human intelligence. The third accused will be arrested shortly. The motorcycle and sharp edged weapons used in the crime were also recovered,” Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surinder Pal Singh said.

A case in this regard was registered at Sector 14 Police Station.

Sources said the three accused had switched off their cell phones after committing the crime, adding they were traced as one of them used his phone to make a call.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the investigation team, including Inspector Crime Branch, Sector 19, Rajesh Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar; ASI Dhani Ram, in-charge cyber cell; Sub-Inspector (SI) Inder Singh and others were give a cash reward for solving this case.