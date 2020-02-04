Panchkula resident writes to MC Commissioner over wrong house bills

A member of the Panchkula Vikas Manch, Rakesh Agarwal, wrote a complaint to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Monday. (File Photo) A member of the Panchkula Vikas Manch, Rakesh Agarwal, wrote a complaint to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Monday. (File Photo)

Written By: Rupali Manohar Chauhan

Dismayed over the issuing of wrong house bills despite two surveys and record updation, a member of the Panchkula Vikas Manch, Rakesh Agarwal, wrote a complaint to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Monday.

“The Municipal Corporation spent huge amount of money and engaged two private agencies for surveys and house tax updation, despite that, for the last three years people have been receiving wrong house tax bills and were asked to bring old receipts to get the corrections done or were compelled to make payment for the wrong bill,” said Aggrwal.

The complaint also mentioned that after raising the house tax bills in 2017 and 2018, the arrears were raised in the 2019 and 2020.

Aggrwal said, ”The MC must have earned a good amount of money in these years by raising wrong bills. It is the fault of the MC and the private firms who were assigned to update the records and not the fault of the residents of Panchkula.This way the residents are being harassed.This is an ill practice and should be stopped.”

