Panchkula residents cracking up as tilted, high-risk buildings continue to sprout in city

Written by Om Prakash Jha Indian Express

Panchkula, despite being in seismic zone four, considered a risk-prone area marked under Pinjore-Chandigarh active fault zone, has been witness to tall buildings sprouting around the city over the years. Most of this is due to the frequent amendments in housing bylaws.

Residents have flagged that the rigorous changes made in housing bylaws by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP) makes way for tilted buildings, cracks on walls, roofs, and stairs up to 1.4 inches, as well as bent iron in windows and doors of smaller houses. The causes are many, including the weight that shifts from the high-rises.

MS Jain from Sector 10 had filed multiple complaints within a year and a half after which a structural engineer (SE) was engaged by HSVP to assess the damage and further advise remedial action. The report by the HSVP appointed SE, dated November 2022, said that “it is not advisable to reside inside the building as cracks are widening at high places”.

However, the Jain family including two senior citizens, and a child continue to in the house.

According to the Haryana Building Code 2017, in the event of a complaint of any damage caused by the construction of an adjoining plot, a committee of officers comprising a junior engineer (JE), subdivision officer (SDO), estate officer (EO), and an empanelled SE visits the site to assess the damage. Further construction will only be permitted after the damaged building has been repaired to the satisfaction of the committee. There is no regulation requiring the inclusion of the homeowner, and their satisfaction is not required in any way.

Hari Chand Hans’s house in Sector 11 has suffered severe damage on each floor’s walls and roofs, with tiles broken and the iron inside the window tilted due to the severe weight shift impact. Hans has sent numerous letters, notifications, and paid visits as his house deteriorates, but there has been no response from the authorities. Hans was summoned to the HSVP office for a meeting, but was marked absent, despite the fact that he had proof that he was present.

Advertisement

“An official notice to stop the construction was provided by HSVP to House no 705, Sector 11, but the construction is still going on. “This (the newly constructed building) is possibly the only building in the entire city that has damaged both the adjacent buildings due to such bad construction and weak foundation base. The execution of work mismatches with structure drawing, which is why the department has not provided construction maps for the past four months,” said Hans.

Shisham Bala of Sector 10 has a report from an HSVP-appointed SE stating that 11 walls in her house must be demolished and rebuilt above plinth or roof level, and that multiple cracks in the study room, kitchen, and bedroom, as well as cracks in common walls and the staircase, have been discovered. “My entire house was filled with debris, and the builders took no precautions. So my life savings that went into building this house is now at risk,” Bala said. She claimed that she received threats from her neighbors and compensation money that was only a fraction of the actual damage done.

Most houses are occupied by senior citizens who have presented numerous letters and reports to authorities that have gone unnoticed. “We were promised a paradise away from polluted cities and dense population but look what they have done to our home. There are cracks everywhere, and we don’t know if the house will survive another day,” said Sector 11 resident SC Sharma. In some cases, the construction is halted for a few days before restarting. Residents claimed they have received threats and have been physically harmed, and mentally tortured because of their role as whistleblowers.

Advertisement

“My first complaint was in February 2019 and my complaint on CM window is pending since 2020. Bricks have fallen in our backyard about which we made complaints to the police as well, but no action was taken,” said JL Nanda from Sector 16. The CMO asked for an enquiry into HSVP in February 2020 but they have no regards for that either, he added.

The remark on the CM Grievance Cell website said that it is a case of negligence by HSVP and that nine clarifications have been given by the authorities to act against the adjacent building, but the construction kept on going and occupancy certificate without consent from Mr Nanda was also issued, he said.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, 74, who built his house in 2003 when three floors were permitted, is now worried due to cracks throughout the structure. “My family is constantly living fear because a builder has constructed a six-floor building adjacent to my house. The crack in my house is widening day by day as a result of overloading on common walls,” he said.

Although the construction of the adjacent building is on hold, he claims that no matter how much compensation he receives, his house will never be restored to its original state.

HM Kapoor of Sector 11 claims that he has filed multiple complaints with the EO, HSVP, Panchkula regarding cracks in his house caused by the construction of the stilt+4 buildings, but no action has been taken. After an SDO and JE visited the house and photographed the cracks, the builder provided temporary plaster, and the cracks reappeared.