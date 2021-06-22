Panchkula reports no new Covid cases first time in the year

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of three case each were reported in Mohali (urban), Kharar, Dhakoli and one each in Boothgarh and Banur.

The Tricity reported three Covid-related deaths and 25 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. While Panchkula did not report any new cases, Chandigarh did not report any Covid-related deaths.

Mohali: 11 new cases, 2 deaths

Two Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali district on Monday, increasing the tally of fatalities to 1,039. As many as 11 new Covid-19 cases were also reported here, bringing the number of cases to 68,048, with 410 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of three case each were reported in Mohali (urban), Kharar, Dhakoli and one each in Boothgarh and Banur. He said 69 patients recovered and were discharged from home isolation or hospitals.

UT: 14 cases, no deaths

Chandigarh reported 14 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of cases to 61,444. There are 311 active cases here at present. No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day. As per official figures, 806 people have succumbed to the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,173 samples were tested for Covid-19. As many as 56 patients were also discharged from various facilities.

Panchkula: No cases, 1 death

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula on Monday. This is the first time since June last year that the district has not reported any new cases in 24 hours. However, at least one Covid-related death was reported here during the day.

A 68-year-old man, resident of Haryoli, suffering from hypertension and cardiac disease, who had also had a cardiac angioplasty, succumbed to the virus.

The active cases tally, which started rising in March, saw a consistent growth and soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to slowly decline and eventually falling below 100 after a gap of four months. It stood at 91 on Monday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48 per cent.

A total of 40,183 patients have tested positive till now, of which 30,528 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. As many as 371 people have succumbed to the virus here and 30,528 patients have recovered so far.