Panchkula reports lowest number of new cases in three months, district launches jan andolan against virus

In a consistent dip, only 37 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Panchkula, on Monday. The last time such few cases were recorded was in the first week of August. Meanwhile, zero deaths were reported in the district on Monday.

The active cases also went down to 392. Of the new cases, at least five were reported from police line. A total of 135 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula as of yet.

A Jan Andolan for Covid-19 appropriate behavior was also launched in the state to make the fight against the virus ‘a mass movement,’ stated a press release by the district authorities.

All health centres in Panchkula, including isolation facilities for asymptomatic cases took a pledge to “always wear masks or face covers, maintain a distance of at least two feet from others- especially in public places and make sure to wash hands regularly with soap and water.”

As many as 6,640 positive cases have yet been reported in the district with an added 2,102 persons testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 101 have also succumbed to the disease.

The district has conducted 75,587 tests as yet.

98 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The UT on Monday reported 98 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 13,260 cases, and one death. The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 192 and the number of active cases is 1,170.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported from G51 BN CRPF NWS Hallomajra Campus, six from Dhanas and five from Sector 21. As many as 111 people were also discharged from various facilities. Meanwhile, as part of the on-going Oxford Vaccine Trials at PGIMER, 115 people were screened and 81 were vaccinated.

A 70-year-old man, a resident of Sector 50, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, who tested COVID positive, expired at GMCH 32 on October 11.

As per the latest available data, 11,167 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 9 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 9 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. The average growth rate is 0.8 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.8 per cent every day. As many as 88,819 have been conducted. ENS

Mohali reports no death, 58 positive cases

Mohali: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Mohali district on Monday. As many as 58 positive cases were reported, taking the total tally to 11,473 with 931 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 144 patients recovered, bringing down the number of active cases in the district. He added that for the last one and a half month, the district had less than 1,000 number of positive cases.

The DC said that monitoring of home isolation cases of positive COVID-19 patients was required to be done efficiently in order to ensure they have proper information and are able to escalate any health-related problems that they might face during the home isolation period.

He claimed that in order to streamline this effort, attendants at 104 are making daily calls to all home-isolation patients above 40 years to know about their well-being. ENS

