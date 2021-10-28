Panchkula reports first dengue death this year after 17-yr-old succumbs

Panchkula on Wednesday recorded its first official death due to dengue this year, while logging a total of 28 new positive cases (confirmed with Elisa test), and 24 cases (under the Rapid Diagnostic method) of the vector-borne disease.

Wednesday’s addition of 28 positive results also meant that the total number of dengue cases in the district crossed 500 and stood at 519 (confirmed with Elisa tests) till October 27 this year.

The chief medical officer of Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar, speaking to The Indian Express, on Wednesday said, “The death reported today is of a 17-year-old girl, who was a resident of Ashiana and had come to us on Tuesday with a platelet count of 12000. She was unstable when she came in. She passed away within a few hours of her admission at the hospital.”

As many as 220 people on Wednesday visited the Civil Hospital and were either confirmed as dengue cases or termed suspected as they showed dengue-like symptoms.

All private hospitals in the district continued to remain full as well.

Panchkula this year has already breached the record for the most number of cases registered in the district since the 2017 crisis.

As per district medical health records, a total of 193 people had contracted dengue in till the month of October in 2017. The number had gone down in the following years, with only 14 dengue cases being reported in the district in 2020.

The number this year, however, crossed the 200 mark in the second week of October, went past the 300 mark on October 17, the 350 mark on October 19, the 400 mark on October 23, and finally breached the 500 mark on October 27.