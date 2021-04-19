Panchkula reports 4 deaths, 508 test +ve, 82 micro containment zones declared

Taking notice of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases, the Panchkula district administration declared 82 micro-containment zones in various areas and sectors here on Sunday.

As per Panchkula’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, the administration is consistently tracking the health of those under home isolation. “We have 12 home isolation teams and wevwill be adding eight more on Monday. Home isolation is being determined on assessment of the condition of the patient by local medical officers and available infrastructure and requirements at home. An order by IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Project) team with a soft copy of directions and a video is sent immediately to the house of the person who tests positive. The medicine kit contains PCM, cetrizine, vitamin C, tab zinc and azirhromycin.”

To keep a track of the health of those battling Covid-19 from home, “Regular telephonic consultation is ensured. Our hospital teams visit on alternate days. The Bio-Medical- Waste is picked up as per roster by Municipal Corporation,” says Dr Kaur. Further, physicians from public sector hospitals and IMA volunteers provide consultations when red flag is raised by the field teams. “Covid ambulance group is immediately informed if the doctors advise admission,” said Kaur.

The basic necessities, including food and groceries, are also being ensured by the district food officer, says CTM Simranjeet Kaur.

Dr Kaur also appealed to the general public to seek timely medical help and admission. “Most of the deaths are happening due to ignorance of mild symptoms and avoiding going to the hospitals. With 2,000 plus active cases, health authorities sometimes may not pick up early warning signs, especially now, when situation with some people is deteriorating very quickly. Our efforts will be enhanced further but please be alert yourselves. Keep a watch for any deterioration, especially if saturation of oxygen is falling below 95. Do not wait. Seek out immediate medical help. Family members of those in home isolation must call ambulances immediately. Timely admission is the key to saving lives.”

4 deaths, 508 new cases

As many as 508 new cases and four Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula on Sunday.

A 67-year-old man from Sector 15, who was suffering from diabetes and asthma, a 66-year-old woman from Sector 20, a patient of diabetes and heart disease, and a 52-year-old resident of Hangola, who had no comorbidity, and a 86-year-old woman from Sector 8, who had hypertension, succumbed to the disease here on Sunday.

Of the total 508 new cases, 179 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 22,921 people have tested positive in the district, of which 16,788 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are from neighbouring districts. A total of 212 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula so far.

Several healthcare workers of the radiology department in the district hospital also tested positive, including five on Saturday and four on Sunday. Meanwhile, 14,644 patients have recovered and been discharged so far. As many as 168 have also succumbed to the virus here. The active cases tally, which stood below 100 in the month of January, and rose over 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16.

The count crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30, 1,500-mark on April 13, breaching the 2,000-mark on Saturday. It deceased to 1,976 on Sunday, while the recovery rate stood at 87.2 per cent.

The district has conducted 2,49,773 tests so far, including 2,203 samples tested on Saturday.

1,529 vaccinated

A total of 1,529 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Sunday, including 1,396 citizens, 27 frontline workers and 26 healthcare workers. Panchkula had administered over one lakh vaccine doses by April 13. As many as 1,15,212 vaccines have been administered till now, including 10,646 to healthcare workers, 14,678 to frontline workers and 89,888 to citizens. Vaccination took place at 16 locations, including nine government sites and seven private hospitals here.